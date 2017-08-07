10 dead after battle of feuding families

Confrontation took place Saturday in the Durango Sierra

The Hatfields and the McCoys had a shoot-out Saturday night in which 10 people were killed in the Durango Sierra.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dead were members of the Astorga and Meraz families, which according to area residents have been quarreling for years.

Earlier today, authorities had identified seven of the dead; four bore the surname Meraz and three Astorga. The former — one of whom was aged just 13 — were from El Carrizo in the municipality of Tamazula.

Their rivals were all from San José de Viborillas, in San Dimas.

The confrontation began during a volleyball game in Viborillas when armed men turned up and began shooting.

It wasn’t until 36 hours later that state security authorities released information about the incident.

San Dimas

It took place in the drug-producing region known as the Golden Triangle. Security forces seized 16 vehicles, 1,600 cartridges and more than 25 firearms after the shooting was over.

The Hatfields and McCoys were West Virginia and Kentucky families who became famous for a feud that continued for more than 30 years in the late 19th century.

Source: El Financiero (sp), El Siglo de Durango (sp)