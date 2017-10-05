11-month-old baby dies after spider bite

Antidote was administered too long after bite by brown recluse spider

An 11-month-old baby died this week after being bitten by a brown recluse spider, also known as a violin spider, in Villa Corzo, Chiapas.

ADVERTISEMENT

State health authorities said the young girl was given an antidote by medical staff at a hospital in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, but it was too late to save her.

The baby’s mother reported seeing a lesion last Saturday morning on the child’s ankle, which later became inflamed.

She took her daughter to a private medical clinic where medicine and creams were prescribed. On Monday, when the child showed no sign of improvement, she was taken to the Dr. Jesús Gilberto Gómez Maza hospital in Tuxtla. But too much time had passed since the bite occurred and the antidote proved ineffective.

Deaths from the bite of the brown recluse spider are rare. Most fatalities occur in children under seven, or those with a weak immune system, according to Wikipedia.

The spider gets its nickname for its violin-like markings.

Federal health authorities issued a warning about the spider two years ago on the grounds that it wasn’t normally seen in Mexico.

However, a Mexico City health official said later the risks had been overblown, and that the spider was actually quite common in some parts of the country.

Source: El Universal (sp)