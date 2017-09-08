1,100 agents raid illegal avocado farms

The success of Mexico’s avocado industry has drawn the attention of farmers who are not fussy about legalities.

But three such farms growing the “green gold” on land in a natural protected area of the state of México were shut down by authorities this week.

The plantations covered an area of 256 hectares of what once was forest land in the Temascaltepec municipality and their conversion to agricultural use was brought to the attention of the environmental agency Profepa by anonymous complaints.

A formal investigation followed, resulting in a raid early Thursday morning by a force of more than 1,000 state and federal authorities led by the federal Attorney General’s office.

The land seized and close to 93,000 avocado trees were cut down.

The forces also dismantled electrical and water infrastructure, both in operation without the necessary permits, and seized farm vehicles and equipment.

The area is considered by environmental authorities as a priority zone, being close to the cities of Valle de Bravo and Toluca, capital of the state.

