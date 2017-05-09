14 people dead after Puebla fireworks blast

Rocket lands in fireworks being stored in preparation for annual festival

A rocket fired last night in early celebration of the patron saint of a Puebla community landed in a storeroom of fireworks, triggering an explosion that killed 14 people and injured at least 30 others.

That was the tally as of early this morning in San Isidro, Chilchotla, where nine people died at the scene of the blast, including five children.

Residents were preparing for the May 15 celebrations when the fireworks, being stored in readiness for the festival, exploded about 9:30pm in a house adjacent to the village church. Many of the victims were inside the two-story house, which was leveled by the blast.

“A rocket fired by people who were outside landed right in the pyrotechnic materials, triggering an explosion that demolished the building,” said Mayor Valentín Medel Hernández.

Ambulances had to be rushed from other nearby communities to transfer the injured to hospitals in the region.

