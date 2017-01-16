14 suspected narcos arrested in BCS

The suspects have been linked to recent violence in Los Cabos, Comondú

Fourteen suspected drug traffickers have been arrested in two distinct operations in Baja California Sur.

The state’s Security Coordination Group said yesterday the suspects have been involved in incidents of violence recently in the municipalities of Los Cabos and Comondú.

Many if not all have criminal records for drug trafficking, homicide and robbery and links with the Sinaloa Cartel, according to information provided by Government Secretary Álvaro de la Peña Angulo.

One of those arrested, known by the nickname “El Pavel,” was identified as the chief distributor of drugs for the Sinaloa Cartel in the Zacatal area of Los Cabos. Three others were singled out as the three main drug dealers in the south of the state.

Five of the arrests were made in Comondú and nine in Los Cabos. High-caliber weapons such as AK-47s, ammunition, vehicles and drugs were seized during the arrests.

De la Peña told a press conference yesterday the Security Coordination Group would continue to work towards bringing back “peace and tranquility” to the state. A wave of violence began nearly two and a half years ago as drug gangs began fighting each other.

Twenty high-impact homicides have been recorded just in the last two weeks, most in Los Cabos, the newspaper El Universal reported yesterday.

The violence had been concentrated in the south of the state, beginning in La Paz, but in recent days there have been shootings in the northern municipalities of Comondú and Loreto.

Source: BCS Noticias (sp), El Universal (sp)

