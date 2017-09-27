15 killed in attack on drug rehab center

Fifteen people were shot dead and eight others wounded last night when heavily armed gunmen attacked a drug rehabilitation center in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

Preliminary reports from police indicate that four men armed with AR-15 assault rifles stormed into the center at 9:00pm and opened fire.

Clients, families and others were holding a meeting in the center, located in the Rosario neighborhood of the city.

Police and paramedics worked together to get the wounded to different hospitals for treatment. Ambulances were given a police escort.

There was an intense mobilization of security forces in various parts of the city following the attack.

There have been several such incidents at rehab centers in the past decade. Authorities believe they result from a settling of scores between crime gangs. The centers are believed to be used by gang members as hideouts from which they launch attacks on rivals, and are also seen as a source for recruiting hitmen and drug smugglers.

Violence has surged in the border city, triggered by a territorial dispute between the Juárez Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Diario (sp)