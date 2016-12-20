16 killed in explosion at fireworks market

Located in the State of México, it is the country's largest retail source of pyrotechnics

A fireworks market in the town of Tultepec, State of México, exploded this afternoon, killing at least 16 people and injuring 70 more, according to early reports by local officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explosions began in the San Pablito market, one of the principal distribution points for fireworks in the state, at about 2:50 this afternoon, sending people fleeing from the market and from homes in the area.

Video footage shows a massive cloud of smoke rising into the sky against a cacophony of exploding fireworks and the sirens of emergency services. The smoke could be seen from several kilometers away.

The market is reported to be the biggest source of fireworks in Mexico, where 300 vendors sell fireworks year round in an area of 10 hectares.

Some 2,000 people, both buyers and sellers, are believed to have been in the market when the explosions began.

Unofficial reports say most of the vendors’ booths were destroyed.

Among the injured are burn victims and others who were hurt in the stampede to flee the market area.

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been no indication yet as to how the explosions began.

It is not the first time an explosion has occurred at the San Pablito market. Others were recorded in 2006 and 2007, after which security measures were reportedly strengthened.

It was declared the safest fireworks market in Latin America recently by the general manager of the State of México Pyrotechnics Institute, who said the stores were “perfectly designed and with sufficient space to prevent a chain-reaction conflagration in case of a spark.”

Vendors at the 16-year-old market expected to sell some 100 tonnes of fireworks from August through December.

Source: sipse.com (sp), El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy