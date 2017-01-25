16 more prisons get ACA certification

'El Chapo' Guzman's former home is one of those accredited by Corrections Association

The prison made famous by the escape of former cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán is among those that were granted international accreditation this week.

Cefereso No. 1, more commonly known as Altiplano, was among 16 federal and state prisons granted their accreditation Monday by the American Corrections Association, bringing the total of certified prisons in Mexico to 58.

All federal penitentiaries now have the certification.

The U.S. embassy in Mexico City said the U.S. government has supported the reformation of the Mexican penal system since 2009 as part of collaboration efforts known as the Mérida Initiative and have represented an investment by the American government of over US $30 million.

Penitentiaries run by the state of Guanajuato were also certified by the ACA, which gives the state accreditation for 60% of its prisons.

A penitentiary in the state of Chihuahua was renewed for the first time since 2013, an action described as a clear indication that the international standards necessary to be certified have been continuously met.

The director of the Mérida Initiative told a press conference that certification is the route to better management and security of prisons.

Tobin Bradley added that prison breaks and violent incidents have declined drastically or even disappeared in the certified penitentiaries, and that inmates now have access to better meals, medical treatment and religious counseling.

For a Mexican penitentiary to be certified by the ACA it needs to fully comply with 40 basic standards, and achieve at least 90% of 97 additional non-mandatory standards.

Those take in themes such as security, protection, order, nutrition and health care, rehabilitation programs and activities, management and administration, and justice.

The Altiplano prison in Almoloya de Juárez, about 25 kilometers from Toluca in the State of México, is and has been home to many drug cartel leaders, but the best known is Guzmán for his spectacular escape in July 2015 through a 1.5-kilometer-long tunnel. He was returned to the jail for a brief period after his recapture six months later, and is now in a U.S. jail awaiting trial for narcotics and other charges.

