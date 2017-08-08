18-tonne shipment of drug precursor seized

It was the second such shipment to Manzanillo in a week

A large shipment of drug precursor has been seized at the port of Manzanillo, Colima, for the second time in a week.

An inspection by Customs agents and Navy personnel turned up the 18-tonne shipment of phenylacetic acid inside 720 containers aboard the vessel Wan Hai 55. The goods had been shipped from Shanghai, China.

Another 18-tonne shipment of the same chemical precursor was discovered last Wednesday, also in Mananillo.

It too had arrived from Shanghai.

Phenylacetic acid is used in the production of methamphetamine.

At least five secret drug laboratories have been destroyed in Sinaloa in the last three weeks, all of which were manufacturing methamphetamine.

Source: Milenio (sp)