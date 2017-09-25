2 Mexican teams win soccer championships

Under-18 team wins in China, under-12 team in US

Young soccer players picked up a couple of international championships on the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mexico’s under-18 soccer team beat China 3-1 yesterday to win the championship at the third annual Chang’An Ford Cup International Youth Football Tournament in China.

The team won all three of their games, beating Tajikistan 5-0 and Oman 3-0.

A younger team beat Argentina 2-0 yesterday in Harrison, New Jersey, to win the boys’ division at the Danone Nations Cup, the world’s largest youth soccer tournament for players under 12.

It was the second time Mexico has won the Danone championship.

The team dedicated their win to Mexico’s earthquake victims.

Source: Vanguardia (sp), Futbol MX (sp)