2 soldiers arrested with arms for Zetas

Two Army lieutenants have been arrested on suspicion of planning to sell a small arsenal to the Zetas criminal organization.
The two were detained at an Army checkpoint yesterday in Tamaulipas with 11 AK-47s, three AR-15s, two 9mm pistols and ammunition.
According to the investigation, the men were traveling from Monterrey, Nuevo León, to Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, where they were going to contact the leader of a Zetas cell known as Cártel de los Zetas Vieja Escuela, or Zetas Cartel Old School.
They were expecting a payment of more than 100,000 pesos (US $4,800) for the weapons, reported the newspaper Milenio.
Source: Milenio (sp)
- Jose Yates