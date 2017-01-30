2 soldiers arrested with arms for Zetas

They were caught at a military checkpoint in Tamaulipas

Two Army lieutenants have been arrested on suspicion of planning to sell a small arsenal to the Zetas criminal organization.

The two were detained at an Army checkpoint yesterday in Tamaulipas with 11 AK-47s, three AR-15s, two 9mm pistols and ammunition.

According to the investigation, the men were traveling from Monterrey, Nuevo León, to Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, where they were going to contact the leader of a Zetas cell known as Cártel de los Zetas Vieja Escuela, or Zetas Cartel Old School.

They were expecting a payment of more than 100,000 pesos (US $4,800) for the weapons, reported the newspaper Milenio.

Source: Milenio (sp)