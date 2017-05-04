2015 cop of the year jailed in Veracruz

A senior law enforcement officer who was named the 2015 Police Officer of the Year in Veracruz has been arrested for raping a minor and causing the disappearance of more than 30 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alfonso Zenteno Pérez, also known as Commander Triton, was detained April 29 on the highway between the cities of Veracruz and Minatitlán in the southern region of the state.

The state Attorney General’s office said the sexual abuse charge stemmed from an incident last September in the southern municipality of Santiago Tuxtla. Zenteno is alleged to have threatened the youngster with a gun.

Yesterday it was revealed there were additional charges of allegedly masterminding several kidnappings and forced disappearances and abuse of authority during his time as general commissioner of the state’s Public Security Secretariat (SSP).

The crimes are alleged to have taken place during former governor Javier Duarte’s term in office.

Days after Zenteno’s arrest the spokeswoman for the organization Solecito, which has been searching for victims of forced disappearance in Veracruz, accused the former police officer of being “one of the great perpetrators” of that crime in the central region of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucía Díaz said Zenteno is believed to have been behind the disappearance in 2013 of over 30 people from a bar in the municipality of Atoyac during an official police operation.

He is believed to have been a right-hand man to former SSP chief Arturo Bermúdez, who presented Zenteno with the officer of the year award.

Bermúdez was arrested last February for abuse of authority, influence peddling and illicit enrichment.