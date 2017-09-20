225 people killed in yesterday’s quake

The federal public safety office has confirmed that 225 people have been killed in yesterday’s 7.1-magnitude earthquake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Civil Protection director Luis Felipe Puente said at 9:00am that 94 lost their lives in Mexico City, 71 in Morelos, 43 in Puebla, 12 in México state, four in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

But rescue efforts continue, particularly in Mexico City, where people remain trapped in the rubble of fallen buildings.

And more structures are in danger of collapsing.

Cuauhtémoc borough chief Ricardo Monreal said 24 buildings are at the point of collapse. Twenty-seven have already fallen in the borough.

Rescue workers have pulled 45 out of the wreckage of the 45 buildings that have collapsed in all of Mexico City, and another 500 need to be inspected by safety officials, Mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera said this morning.

According to the education secretary, 2,224 schools in 10 states have been damaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Puebla Governor Antonio Gali Fayad said Atzala was the municipality worst hit in his state, with 11 victims as of late yesterday. All were among 30 people attending a baptism at the church of Santiago Apóstol, and were buried in the debris when church’s dome collapsed.

Nineteen municipalities in the state have reported damages.

In Guerrero, Governor Héctor Astudillo said the municipalities of Atenango del Río, Huitzuco, Tepecocuilco and Copalillo are the worst affected by the earthquake.

The National Seismological Service reported that there had been 23 aftershocks as of 5:00am, the strongest being 4.0 on the Richter scale.

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) said that as of 7:00am it had restored power to 85% of the 1.8 million customers in Mexico City who lost electrical service in the earthquake. CFE head Jaime Hernández said 4.8 million homes and businesses were affected in total.

Service has been 90% restored in Morelos and 95% in the state of México. It has been fully restored in Puebla, Oaxaca, Guerrero and Tlaxcala, he said.

The 7.1 earthquake’s epicenter was 12 kilometers southeast of Axochiapan, Morelos, or 120 kilometers from Mexico City. Another quake measuring 6.8 occurred simultaneously. Its epicenter was seven kilometers southwest of Chiautla de Tapia, Puebla.

The two are 28 kilometers apart.

Source: Milenio (sp), e-consulta (sp)