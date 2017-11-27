26 assassinated in three days in Veracruz

Citizens are being robbed of peace and tranquility: Catholic Church

The murder of a mayor on Friday in Veracruz — the second in a week — kicked off a violent weekend in the state: the tally was 26 assassinations.

After Ixhuatlán Mayor Víctor Manuel Espinoza Tolentino, his wife, and three others were killed in Banderilla Friday night, the violence moved to the city of Córdoba, where gunfights were reported in two neighborhoods, leaving two people dead.

After an armed group left four dismembered corpses with a narco-message in the municipality of Poza Rica, a gunfight ensued after security forces located the alleged killers. Three of the gangsters were shot dead.

The bodies of four people with signs of torture and bearing gunshot wounds were found near the Papaloapan river, three in Amatitlán municipality and the fourth in Tlacotalpan.

Two men were executed by the river Tesechoacan in the municipality of Isla, and another in Coatzacoalcos.

In Pánuco, a man and a woman were executed in two different incidents.

A body was found on the road between Martínez de la Torre and Novara, and in Minatitlán a man was executed inside a nightclub. The executed body of another man was found in Atzalan.

The weekend in Veracruz was the continuation of a trend. According to data from the National Public Security System (SNSP), there have been 1,514 violent homicides in the state since Governor Miguel Ángel Yunes took office in December last year and those figures don’t include this month’s homicides.

The Catholic Church in the state expressed its concern over conditions in Veracruz, stating that “the social fabric is badly decomposing and signs of death are everywhere, robbing citizens of their peace and tranquility.”

Source: El Universal (sp)

