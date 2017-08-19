26 macaws released in biosphere reserve

The birds had disappeared from the Tuxtlas region but numbers are coming back

After disappearing from the Tuxtlas region of Veracruz 40 years ago, the population of wild scarlet macaws is slowly recovering, thanks to the efforts of many groups of people.

Yesterday morning another flock of guacamayas, as macaws are known in Mexico, was released in the Biosphere Reserve of Los Tuxtlas, the sixth event of its kind in four years.

The twenty-six parrots were freed in two groups, 13 in Nanciyaga and 13 in the ejido, or community owned land, of Benito Juárez, both in the Catemaco municipality.

The birds were bred at Parque Xcaret in Quintana Roo, which has been breeding them for two decades and donating them for their return to the wild.

The macaws were transferred to a bird sanctuary operated by the National Autonomous University of México (UNAM) in Nanciyaga last May where they were prepared for their release while in the care of a group of specialists and biology and veterinary school students and graduates from UNAM.

The director of the Nanciyaga Eco-tourist Center told the newspaper Milenio that the help of the people of Catemaco has been important in keeping the project going and learning to care for the macaws and respect the nests that have started to appear over the years.

A farmers’ ecotourism organization and personnel at the biosphere reserve have also collaborated in the reintroduction of the macaws into their natural habitat.

To date, 130 macaws have been reintroduced by the program, whose goal is 500.

Loss of habitat has resulted in some cases of local extinction of the macaw but the bird is still found in large numbers, according to Wikipedia.

Source: Milenio (sp)