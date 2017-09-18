2bn pesos allocated for damaged schools

Earthquake affected at least 2,646 schools in Chiapas and Oaxaca

Close to 2 billion pesos (over US $112 million) will be allocated to repairing and rebuilding 2,646 schools in the aftermath of the September 7 earthquake, although the structural assessment of the educational real estate is continuing.

In Oaxaca, 1,075 of the assessed schools sustained some level of damage, 600 of which are located in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region, where the 8.2-magnitude temblor hit with full force. Of all the schools damaged, 177 will have to be rebuilt.

The numbers are higher in Chiapas, where damage has been identified in 1,571 schools, of which 78 sustained damage described as severe.

Education Secretary Aurelio Nuño Mayer said insurance will cover up to 1.8 billion pesos of repair and rebuilding costs. Any additional funds required will come from the natural disaster relief fund, Fonden.

Schools that are still standing but sustained minor damages will be assessed by a team made up of Civil Protection personnel and engineering specialists, he said.

Those repairs, for which 70 million pesos have been allocated, will be carried out through a temporary employment program that will hire local residents. The program has already begun, having erected 36 provisional classrooms in the municipality of Juchitán.

The State Institute for Public Education of Oaxaca (IEEPO) has allocated an additional 120 million pesos, or 200,000 pesos per school.

