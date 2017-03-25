Three killed in riot at Ciudad Victoria prison

Three inmates are dead after rioting last night in the Tamaulipas prison from which 29 prisoners escaped on Thursday.

Although state security officials said yesterday that earlier rioting in which guns were fired and bedding burned had been brought under control, the situation flared up again during the night.

One inmate who was injured last night remained in serious condition this morning, said security officials via Twitter, who once again said the prison was under control.

The victims had been stabbed with sharp objects.

Officials have admitted that the state prison is one of several which are at least partially under the control of inmates.

There were more flames in the prison early today as prisoners set fire to bedding and to debris which had been small stores built by inmates with wood and cardboard. Those buildings were dismantled by machinery yesterday, triggering the unrest among inmates.

Security officials issued a warning about 10:00pm yesterday that citizens avoid the area in which the jail is located due to a “dangerous situation.” Offices of the DIF family services agency and a primary school are located nearby.

Seventeen of the 29 inmates who escaped remain at large.

Source: Milenio (sp), Reforma (sp)