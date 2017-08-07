3 people murdered on beach in Los Cabos

Violence in Los Cabos extended to the beach yesterday when gunmen killed three people and wounded two others, causing panic among tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Armed men arrived at about 2:00pm at Palmilla beach, located between San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, and opened fire on what appeared to be a family gathering.

Police said the beach was crowded with tourists, both Mexican and foreign, and was evacuated after the shooting, which came at the end of a violent weekend in Baja California Sur, where there were 11 homicides reported, nine of those in the resort destination of Los Cabos.

Palmilla is one of the most popular beaches in Los Cabos, considered by residents as one of the few beaches left which the public can access freely and enjoy. It is one of three beaches in the area that have the Blue Flag designation for water quality and safety.

After yesterday’s shooting, residents poured their concern on to social media, lamenting that such an attack could happen in broad daylight in an area frequented by families. Some warned it would have negative consequences for the resort area as a whole.

Two people were shot dead in the Vista Hermosa and La Ballena neighborhoods on Friday and four more were killed the following day in the neighborhoods of La Ballena, 1 de Mayo and El Zacatal and in the El Tule zone.

Elsewhere in the state there was one murder in the La Paz neighborhood of Navarro Rubio and another on Sunday in the municipality of Comondú.

Source: El Universal (sp)