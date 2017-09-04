Jalisco guacamole takes Guinness record

A three-tonne bowl of guacamole prepared yesterday in Jalisco was part entertainment, part politics.

Avocado growers organized the preparation of the giant batch of guacamole at Concepción de Buenos Aires, breaking a Guinness record and attempting to make the point that they and guacamole consumers in the United States have all benefited from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Renegotiation talks between Mexico, the U.S. and Canada are now under way after U.S. President Donald Trump make reopening the 23-year-old accord part of his election campaign.

About 80% of avocados consumed in the U.S., much of it in the form of guacamole, come from Mexico, where Jalisco has become the second biggest producer of the fruit after Michoacán.

More than 600 student chefs from 13 schools and 400 residents prepared Sunday’s guacamole feast, which drew thousands of visitors.

The state governor was also on hand to receive official recognition from a Guinness records representative that at 2,980 kilograms it was the largest bowl of guacamole ever made. The record was previously held by Tancítaro, Michoacán, for a 2.6-tonne bowl it made in 2013.

Producers from four municipalities provided the ingredients. From Concepción de Buenos Aires came the 25,200 avocados and from Tamazula de Gordiano the 3,500 tomatoes.

San Martín Hidalgo put up 3,000 limes and Tizapán el Alto the 750 onions and 90 kilograms of cilantro.

Chefs and their helpers went to work yesterday at 10:00am and finished up two hours later when the official weighing took place.

Avocado production in Jalisco employed 10,000 people directly in 2015, according to the state’s avocado producers’ and exporters’ association. The state is the world’s fifth largest producer.

Source: Reuters (sp), Omnia (sp)