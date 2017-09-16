3 tremors over 5.0 today in Oaxaca

All were in Pacific Ocean off the city of Salina Cruz

Frightened residents took to the streets of Juchitán, Oaxaca, this morning when a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck 56 kilometers south of Salina Cruz in the waters of the Pacific Ocean.

The quake was recorded at 9:18 at a depth of 27.8 kilometers. Its location was 10 kilometers east-northeast of San Mateo del Mar, one of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec communities that was hard hit by the earthquake on September 7.

Two more tremors have followed today, one measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale at 12:07 and another measuring 5.1 at 2:35. The epicenters were 53 kilometers south of Salina Cruz and 142 kilometers to the southeast of the same city.

No damages have been reported.

The first tremor was felt as far away as Mexico City.

The National Seismological Service reported that as of 6:00pm Thursday there had been 2,055 aftershocks following the 8.2 earthquake on September 7.

Source: Debate (sp), Milenio (sp)