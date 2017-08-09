300 marine species at León’s new aquarium

A small piece of the ocean has arrived in the Bajío region

A ceremony was held yesterday to mark the opening of the Acuario del Bajío (Bajío Aquarium) in Guanajuato, a space in which 14,000 specimens of 300 different marine species are on display.

Located in the Plaza Altacia shopping center in the city of León, the aquarium also offer 50 exhibits designed not only to entertain families but to make use of its world-class premises and technology to promote knowledge and awareness about marine ecosystem conservation.

The CEO of Blau Life, the aquarium’s managing company, announced that the “sea had arrived in the Bajío [region],” bringing marine life closer to 15 million people living in that part of the country.

The aquarium’s innovative concept, added Alejandro Nasta Icaza, will allow visitors to interact with the marine world and to learn about environmentally friendly lifestyles.

As well as learning about responsible recreational activities, people of all ages will find unique experiences in the new Bjío Aquarium, said Nasta, who also announced that a shark will arrive in the coming weeks.

The animal will be kept in a 1-million-liter tank, he said, and will have over 60 marine biologists taking care of it.

More species are expected to arrive in the future, he continued, including blacktip reef, oceanic whitetip, bull and spinner sharks, guitarfish (a family of rays), axolotls (Mexican salamander) and penguins.

Governor Miguel Márquez observed that many people have said Guanajuato lacks only beaches.

“[Now] we now have a little piece of the sea!”

He said children from low-income and rural families will find the aquarium a source of enjoyment because otherwise they would have little chance of seeing marine life such as a shark or a ray up close.

The Bajío Aquarium was created with an investment of 300 million pesos (US $16.7 million), and will boast many other marine species such as jellyfish, corals, seahorses, turtles, crocodiles and starfish.

Source: El Universal (sp)