30,000 help celebrate Rubí’s 15th birthday

A typical quinceañera, a traditional celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday, was what the parents of Rubí Ibarra García had in mind when they issued an invitation for the event, which was held yesterday in a small community in San Luis Potosí.

But they did not take into account the reach of their videotaped message, posted on social media and subsequently shared around the world.

As many as 30,000 people turned up in tiny La Joya, population 2,000, for what has been described as a media circus and a big drunk, stressful, chaotic and out of control.

Rubí herself, who looks forlorn and unhappy in most of the photos that have been published, asked reporters and photographers to leave her alone at one point while her father lost his temper at another and ordered the media to get out of the way or the family would be forced to leave.

The party also turned tragic for one man. The much-hyped horse races, for which the big prize was 10,000 pesos, had to be canceled after a horse struck a 66-year-old man. Félix Peña died en route to the hospital while another person injured during the race was reported in serious condition today.

Traffic conditions were chaotic in the surrounding area as long lines of vehicles blocked access roads.

The party drew people from all over Mexico, from the United States and even Germany and Spain, demonstrating the power of internet communications coupled with the efforts of traditional media.

“What happened with Rubí is an interesting example of how the internet amplifies and makes hyper-transparent people’s personal lives and how traditional media look for stories on social networks to bring in new audiences,” said Sergio Octavio Contreras, a communications professor at Mexico’s La Salle Bajío University, in a report by Fox News.

The Ibarra family’s video invitation garnered 5.8 million visits on YouTube and more than 1 million people had said they were planning to attend the event. Police estimated the actual number at closer to 30,000.

Ironically, the power of the internet did not extend as far as the 25-hectare ranch that was the scene of the party, despite the efforts of Telcel three weeks ago to bring internet service to the area.

The guests enjoyed neither internet nor cell phone coverage and were unaware for hours that one of their number had died during the festivities, which included performances by several bands, a meal of roast pork and mole, and plenty of beer.

Some 12 hours later, in the early hours of this morning, the party was over, the grounds littered with garbage and the bodies of those who gone to the limit, for whom all that remained was a hangover.

For the young Rubí, Mexico’s most famous quinceañera will not soon fade from memory, as much as she might wish it would.

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp), NBC News (en), Fox News (en)

