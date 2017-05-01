35 arrested for racing in downtown Culiacán

16 luxury sports cars were involved in the Saturday afternoon sport

Thirty-five people were arrested Saturday afternoon after street racing in luxury sports cars in front of the Culiacán, Sinaloa, municipal headquarters.

According to the Culiacán Secretary of Public Security and Transit, authorities were alerted to the incident by reports to the 911 emergency line.

However, police on duty at the municipal offices made no report.

Videos uploaded to social media by onlookers show cars lined across the six lanes of Avenida Álvaro Obregón before racing down the city’s main street.

On the same street, at the intersection with Avenida Francisco Madero, drivers of Mustangs performed donuts for several minutes.

Comments online taunted authorities by saying that the racing was detected as a result of the videos uploaded to Facebook rather than any competence on their part and compared Culiacán to Dubai, a city known for the staging of legal street races.

Municipal police and military personnel arrested the occupants of the 16 cars involved, whose makes included Audi, Camaro, Ford Focus RS, Mustang and Mini Cooper, in an area to the south of the city known as Limita de Itaje.

The vehicles were located with the help of security cameras, which tracked their departure from the downtown area.

Police arrested 25 adults, most aged 18 to 25, and 10 minors, who appeared in administrative court, where they were charged under the Bando de Policía y Buen Gobierno (Police and Good Governance Edict), a municipal law which covers traffic offenses.

The law provides for a minimum fine of 400 pesos (US $21).

Yesterday afternoon, Culiacán police spokesman Omar Ortega stated that all involved had been released after eight of the 25 adults completed a 12-hour detention and the others paid the minimum fine.

Fines of 400 pesos were also levied against the parents of four of the minors involved.

Tow trucks transported the cars, all recent models and valued at 598,000 to 683,000 pesos (US $32,000 – $36,000), to a transit department parking lot, where they remain.

To recover the cars, owners will be required to present proof of ownership and pay an additional fine, to be calculated by the transit judge.

While drag racing in Culiacán was common 10 years ago it occurred in secluded or abandoned areas using all kinds of cars and was over very quickly.

However, this latest incident, which occurred in broad daylight using sports cars in front of municipal headquarters, was considerably brasher.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the races took place on Sunday.