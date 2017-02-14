Six injured in display by ‘Mating Mustang’

Car plows into spectators while doing donuts in parking lot

A demonstration of dangerous maneuvers by a pair of Ford Mustangs on Sunday proved to be a little too dangerous — for spectators.

The two cars were offering a show in front of the municipal offices of Río Bravo, Tamaulipas, on Sunday afternoon, doing what the automotive website Jalopnik described as a ritualistic mating display known as the “double-intwined smoky donut.”

It was essentially a display of two vehicles doing donuts in a parking lot while avoiding colliding with each other and the spectators.

It was in the latter objective that one of the drivers failed when he lost control of the car, which plowed into a knot of people, injuring six. One, a woman of 43, was in serious condition yesterday with at least one broken leg.

The state Attorney General’s office is investigating the accident to determine who was responsible and whether the event had the necessary municipal authorization.

There were no protective barriers between the cars and the spectators.

That was the case in San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas, nearly two years ago when a spectator was killed during a drag racing event on one of the city’s main streets. The 30-year-old man crossed the street in front of a Dodge Charger.

Local officials were accused of neglecting to provide barriers and other safety measures.

Source: Milenio (sp), Jalopnik (en)