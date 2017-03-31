6 new properties for Spanish hotel group

NH Hotel Group's expansion will take place this year and next

The Spanish firm NH Hotel Group will open six new hotels in Mexico this year and next, its director of operations for the region said during the opening of a new property in León, Guanajuato.

Two will be located in Monterrey and one each in Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Mérida and Mexico City, representing a total of about 1,000 rooms.

Jesús Arnedo said Mexico is important for his company due to its potential for both business and recreational travel.

“The plans for Mexico are ambitious. We have high hopes and lots of energy to grow,” the executive said at the opening of the NH Collection León Expo, a 141-room hotel across from the Poliforum León exhibition center.

NH Hotel Group currently has 13 hotels in Mexico.

Source: El Financiero (sp)