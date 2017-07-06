60-meter geyser erupts in Michoacán

The eruption occurred in Ixtlán on the site of a well the CFE had drilled years ago.

A geyser reappeared in the municipality of Ixtlán, Michoacán, shooting a column of hot water as high as 60 meters, according to one estimate.

It was the second time in six years that the phenomenon was recorded near the municipal sports facility at the site of a well drilled by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE). Last time a geyser blew it continued for 24 hours.

Authorities said there was no danger to residents unless they got too close in which case they risked suffering burns.

The water, they said, was at least 70 C.

The CFE drilled the well more than 60 years ago to determine the feasibility of installing an electrical generation plant on the site.

The geyser began shooting water at 6:30pm Tuesday and carried on for several hours, said Mayor Ángel Rafael Macías Mora.

He told the news agency Quadratín that the spectacle drew geologists, vulcanologists and specialists from the University of Michoacán.

Macías estimated the jet of water shot as high as 60 meters.

Source: Quadratín (sp), El Universal (sp)

Posted by Angel Rafael Macias Mora on Tuesday, July 4, 2017