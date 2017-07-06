Geyser this week in Michoacán. The geyser eruption in Ixtlán.
60-meter geyser erupts in Michoacán

The eruption occurred in Ixtlán on the site of a well the CFE had drilled years ago.

Mexico News Daily | Thursday, July 6, 2017

A geyser reappeared in the municipality of Ixtlán, Michoacán, shooting a column of hot water as high as 60 meters, according to one estimate.

It was the second time in six years that the phenomenon was recorded near the municipal sports facility at the site of a well drilled by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE). Last time a geyser blew it continued for 24 hours.

Authorities said there was no danger to residents unless they got too close in which case they risked suffering burns.

The water, they said, was at least 70 C.

The CFE drilled the well more than 60 years ago to determine the feasibility of installing an electrical generation plant on the site.

The geyser began shooting water at 6:30pm Tuesday and carried on for several hours, said Mayor Ángel Rafael Macías Mora.

He told the news agency Quadratín that the spectacle drew geologists, vulcanologists and specialists from the University of Michoacán.

Macías estimated the jet of water shot as high as 60 meters.

Source: Quadratín (sp), El Universal (sp)

 

Posted by Angel Rafael Macias Mora on Tuesday, July 4, 2017

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • alance

    In the nation of Iceland 90% of the homes get their heat and hot water from geothermal energy.

    Why not Michoacán?

    • cruz_ctrl

      er, Icelanders need heat. people in Michoacan, not so much… as for hot water, building a system to deliver hot water would be very expensive where as localized solar panels will do the job at a fraction of the cost…

      • alance

        Geothermal energy is also capable of generating electricity in the Trans-Mexican Volcanic Belt from Colima to Puebla.

        • cruz_ctrl

          heating homes (or heating water) electrically is very inefficient… harnessing geothermal is very expensive. mexico is better off developing solar…

  • Carla Ross

    Is this anywhere near the reported new volcano/compost pile burning area?

