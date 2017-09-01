76% of Mexicans don’t trust their governors

They wouldn't go away and leave them with the house keys

Results of the National Survey 2017 have been released and the news isn’t good for Mexico’s state governors.

The opinion poll found almost eight out of 10 people did not trust their governor, while all but three of the 32 state leaders failed on performance assessments.

Responding to the question, “If the governor of your state was your neighbor and you had to go away for a few days, would you trust him/her with your keys?” 76% said they would not.

Graco Ramírez of Morelos fared worst on the question with just 11.1% saying they would hand over their keys to him, followed by Manuel Velasco (Chiapas), Arturo Núñez (Tabasco), Héctor Astudillo (Guerrero) and Francisco Vega de Lamadrid (Baja California).

Sonora Governor Claudia Pavlovich was deemed the most trustworthy even though only 41.4% said they would give her their keys.

Poll respondents gave failing grades to 29 governors for their performance with only Pavlovich, José Rosas Aispuro of Durango and Rolando Zapata of Yucatán achieving pass marks, although all three only just scraped by over the 60% cut-off.

At the bottom of the rankings were the same, least trustworthy governors, joined by Mexico City Mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera, whose performance was rated as the fifth worst of all state leaders.

The survey also found that almost 70% believed their governor was not in control of their state while half the respondents said that they wouldn’t recommend living in their state because of a poor economy, few opportunities and high levels of insecurity.

Residents of Tabasco were least likely to recommend their state followed by respondents in Guerrero, Veracruz, México state and Zacatecas.

People from Yucatán were the happiest with just over seven out of 10 saying they recommended living there. Next came Aguascalientes, Sonora, Campeche and Baja California Sur.

Opinions were divided on social issues with just over 50% of respondents saying they supported same-sex marriage while 45.8% said they opposed it, while 42.7% said that first trimester abortion should be legal whereas 53.6% said it should not be.

Respondents in Mexico City were most likely to support both issues.

Legalization of marijuana for recreational use was opposed by 62% of respondents while almost 67% indicated that they would feel more unsafe if firearms were made legal for personal use.

Almost 75% of respondents said that the 200 federal deputies who are elected by proportional representation in the 500-seat Chamber of Deputies are unnecessary and the positions should be eliminated.

Market research company Gabinete de Communicación Estratégica polled just over 20,000 people for the annual survey.

