8.1-magnitude quake off coast of Chiapas

No casualties or damage reported from quake that lasted at least 40 seconds

There are no reports of casualties or damage following an 8.1-magnitude earthquake whose epicenter was off the coast of Chiapas.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake struck 96 kilometers southwest of Pijijiapan, Chiapas, and 72 kilometers southwest of Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, at 11:49pm CDT.

The quake was felt as far away as Mexico City, where building swayed and residents left their homes and went into the streets.

The national Civil Protection office said there were power outages in some areas but no damage had been reported, but there was a possibility of a tsunami in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras and Ecuador.

But waves of less than four meters in height were expected for the Pacific coast of Mexico.

The quake was notable for its duration of at least 40 seconds.

Mexico News Daily