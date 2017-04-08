8 knot sheets, clothes to make prison escape

With their makeshift rope they descended three stories to make getaway

Eight young men serving time for homicide and kidnapping escaped early yesterday from a small prison in Escobedo, Nuevo León, after knotting clothing and sheets together to descend from third-story windows.

State authorities said 10 personnel at the Centro de Internamiento para Menores are under investigation for their possible collaboration in helping the inmates make their escape.

After breaking windows, the men, aged 18 to 20, lowered themselves to ground level using a rope made up of clothes and sheets. The same rope enabled them to climb the perimeter wall and flee.

Interior Secretary Manuel González Flores said unlike other prisons recently there had been no reports of disturbances at the jail, which houses just 56 inmates. However, he did concede there was a shortage of cells.

Six of the inmates were serving sentences for homicide; two for kidnapping. One was due to be released in August, but most had at least two years left in their sentences.

