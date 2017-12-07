8 new Mobil stations open in Bajío region

The new stations are the first in Mexico that don't sell Pemex fuels

Eight gas stations in the west-central Bajío region are the first in Mexico to sell fuel that doesn’t come from the state oil company, Pemex.

The newly-opened Mobil stations are selling gasoline and diesel refined and distributed by Texas-based oil and gas corporation ExxonMobil, the world’s largest.

The company intends to open 50 more stations in the Bajío, which includes parts of the states of Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato and Querétaro, during the first quarter of 2018.

In the long term, ExxonMobil plans to invest US $300 million in logistics, inventory and the sale of its fuels over the next 10 years.

The new stations are being operated by the Mexican fuel sales and firm Grupo Orsan, which already owns 140 gas stations in Mexico.

ExxonMobil transports its own gasolines and diesel from a Texas refinery to its Bajío storage and distribution facilities through the Kansas City Southern rail network.

“The opening of these first eight Mobil service stations, made possible by Mexico’s new energy policy regime, is a significant milestone for the country and our company,” said Carlos Rivas Chávez, fuels director for ExxonMobil México.

“We look forward to helping meet the country’s growing demand for energy with a reliable supply of high-quality fuels and a positive customer experience.”

Grupo Orsan CEO Carlos Sandoval Armijo commented that the alliance with ExxonMobil will boost both firms’ competitiveness in the new open fuels market.

Exxon Mobil is bringing two brands of gasoline: Mobil Synergy Supreme+ and Mobil Synergy Extra (comparable to Pemex’s Premium and Magna, respectively) and one of diesel, Mobil Synergy Diesel.

The newspaper El Economista compared Mobil prices with those of Pemex and found that Supreme+, at 17.90 pesos per liter, was three centavos cheaper than Premium, while Extra, sold at 16.18 pesos, was four centavos cheaper than Magna.

Source: El Economista (sp)