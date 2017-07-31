Eight states have yet to install database

A nationwide database has streamlined the process of identifying missing persons, but only in 24 of the 32 states: the remaining eight have neglected to install the system two years after it was launched.

Notable on the list of laggards is Tamaulipas, the state with the highest number of missing persons reported.

The AM/PM (ante mortem/post mortem) database, as it is known, began with a donation of specialized software in 2013 by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and became operational two years later.

Since then, it has been fed with data on missing persons and unidentified human remains, as well as the circumstances of their disappearance or of their discovery.

Data about the burial sites of unidentified corpses is also compiled, allowing them to be exhumed if required.

The database also includes information regarding events in which large numbers of people have disappeared or have been found, such as gunfights, the discovery of mass graves or disasters, natural or otherwise.

Witness accounts, news reports and official investigation findings are included and correlated, along with all data pertaining to the chain of evidence of remains that have been found. Even details from soil, plant and animal samples taken from the discovery sites are included in the data.

In addition to Veracruz and Tamaulipas, the states that have yet to provide reliable data on missing persons are Aguascalientes, Chihuahua,, Tlaxcala, Oaxaca, Puebla and Sonora.

According to the Secretariat of the Interior, 27,887 people were reported missing in Mexico up to December 2015.

Source: Milenio (sp)