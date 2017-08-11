9 inmates killed in Reynosa prison riot

Two gangs vie for control of the Tamaulipas penitentiary

A riot at the Cedes prison yesterday in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, left nine inmates dead and 11 wounded.

A violent brawl began between 1:30 and 2:00pm during the penitentiary’s visiting hours.

The state security office reported later that the fight was between two organized crime groups that used sticks, stones and makeshift knives.

The riot was apparently sparked by one gang’s attempt to dethrone an inmate known as El Borrado, who allegedly controls the facility.

Relatives that were in the prison at the time reported hearing gunshots, which the state security office said were fired by police as a dissuasive measure.

The fight was controlled after an hour through a joint operation by state and federal officials. The penitentiary is expected to issue an official report on the events later today.

On May 13, an unfinished tunnel was found inside the jail, while during an inspection carried out seven days later two firearms and unused magazines were found buried in a planter located close to the conjugal visit area.

On July 12, a second tunnel was found, this one located outside the prison grounds.

Source: El Universal (sp)