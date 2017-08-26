9 killed yesterday in drug gang shootings

A travel warning Tuesday didn’t make a great start for the week in Baja California Sur but it ended far worse with a round of gangland killings in three municipalities in a period of less than two hours.

At the end of the day yesterday there were nine dead and three wounded in Los Cabos, Comondú and La Paz and all were related to organized crime, according to reports.

The first victim was a woman who was found dead at 5:20 in the afternoon in Vista Hermosa, San José del Cabo, which was followed by the discovery of the body of a young man inside a vehicle in Santa Rosa in the same municipality.

Both died in gunfire, which left at least two others seriously wounded.

At roughly the same time two men were found dead after gunfire in the Centro neighborhood of Ciudad Constitución, Comondú.

Moments later the violence moved to La Paz where a 32-year-old man died in Las Garzas. A youth who was wounded in the confrontation died later in hospital.

Ten minutes later there was more gunfire, this time in the Ayuntamiento neighborhood, where two men were killed, one of whom was employed by the state Security Secretariat.

Another similar incident took place just after 7:00pm in Arcoíris III where police found the body of a guard who worked at the prison in the city.

The state Attorney General told a press conference this morning that all the killings showed signs of being connected with the dispute between drug gangs for control of the plaza. Erasmo Palemón Alamilla Villeda also said just two of the dead had criminal records, which indicated that many of the victims were caught in the crossfire and had nothing to do with trafficking drugs.

He said one of those victims was a seven-year-old child.

Also during the week, a former assistant state prosecutor was gunned down and killed Wednesday morning in La Paz and three men were assassinated during a gun battle in Los Cabos.

The ex-prosecutor, Carlos Palos Arocha, had been acting as defense attorney for Abraham Cervantes Esquera, believed to be a leader of the Tijuana Nueva Generación Cartel, who was arrested in Los Cabos in June.

On Tuesday, the United States issued a revised travel warning for Mexico, advising caution when visiting Baja California Sur and singling out both Los Cabos and La Paz.

Source: El Sudcaliforniano (sp), BCS Noticias (sp), El Universal (sp), El Mundo Digital (sp)