90 schools now closed to protest violence

30 more have joined those protesting impunity of Los Tequileros crime gang

Close to 90 schools are now closed in the state of Guerrero in protest against the continuing impunity enjoyed by the criminal gang Los Tequileros and its leader, Raybel Jacobo de Almonte.

Some 60 schools from a number of municipalities near San Miguel Totolapan have been closed since December, due either to violence or as a protest against it.

Last week, teachers in Totolapan refused to return to work until authorities arrest de Almonte, also known as El Tequilero.

The state Education Secretariat warned that teachers who didn’t return to the classrooms would have their salaries discounted accordingly.

Undeterred, faculty members at those schools continued their protest and close to 30 more educational institutions joined the strike this week.

According to official figures, some 3,600 students are affected by the protest.

In a communique addressed to the federal and state governments, the teachers announced their support for the Totolapan community police force, created in December in response to the criminal activities of the Tequileros.

Teachers are not only demanding the capture of de Almonte but that the local Congress remove Deputy Saúl Beltrán Orozco’s fuero, a constitutional privilege that grants government officials immunity against prosecution.

Beltrán, a former mayor of San Miguel Totolapan, has been singled out for having a close relationship with de Almonte. Earlier this month a local judge issued an arrest order against him for the murder of a municipal clerk in 2014.

The order has yet to be executed by the Guerrero Attorney General’s office, which also has to request the removal of Beltrán’s fuero.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Sur (sp)