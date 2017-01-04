911 roll-out wraps up in 16 states Monday

The second and final stage in the roll-out of the new 911 emergency number will go into effect in 16 states next Monday.

Starting that day all calls made to the existing 066 emergency number — and all other emergency numbers — will be rerouted to 911, and authorities have asserted that the service “will be the same.”

The 911 service, in operation in 16 states since last October, uses 194 call centers located throughout the country, employing 3,000 operators and 300 supervisors in coordination with the integrated communications control centers of the states, known as C2, C4 or C5.

Phone operators have received special training designed by the Psychology School at the National Autonomous University of México (UNAM) along with specialized medical emergency and Red Cross personnel.

The training will allow operators to offer assistance over the phone in cases such as women in labor, poisoning, asphyxia or electrocution, during the time paramedics are en route.

Operators are also trained to protect the caller’s physical safety, help them remain calm and aid them in reaching appropriate decisions at a time of crisis.

In cases of violence against women, the National Women’s Institute has provided 911 operators with guidelines from a gender perspective.

Indigenous and deaf communities will be able to use a mobile app that provides a simple interface, enabling them to request the basic services provided by 911.

The new service is expected to bring reduced response times as all calls received will be automatically geo-referenced in order to connect them with their closest call center, regardless of where the phone’s registered address is located.

The 16 states that will get the service next week are Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Mexico City, Michoacán, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, State of México, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatán.

