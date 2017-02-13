9,700 bone fragments found in Coahuila

Volunteers continue to find human remains in the Coahuila municipality of San Pedro de las Colonias.

In the last four days, members of Grupo Vida, an organization of parents whose children have disappeared, have turned up more than 9,700 bone fragments in the ejido of Santa Elena.

The group has been working in the municipality and other parts of the Laguna region since 2015, during which time they have discovered at least 37,900 bone fragments in four different ejidos. One of those was El Patrocinio, where 14,000 fragments were found.

The most recent finds consist of fragments of skulls, vertebrae, femurs and even teeth, said Grupo Vida president Silvia Ortíz de Sánchez Viesca, who said that although the number of fragments is large, they cannot tell if it is a hidden grave they have found because so far they have not come across an entire body.

One challenge facing investigators at this point is the absence of genetic profiles for many of the people who have disappeared in the state. The Coahuila Attorney General has a registry of 1,800 people missing but there is genetic information for only half of them.

Ortíz is urging families of the victims to come forward and provide DNA samples to the Attorney General’s office. She said Governor Rubén Moreira and Attorney General Homero Ramos Gloria have agreed to launch a campaign to that end.

About 20 people are working on the Santa Elena site, including personnel from the Federal Police scientific division and stage agencies. Ortíz said they are accompanied by Grupo Vida members, who spend seven hours a day searching for burial sites.

Source: El Universal (sp)