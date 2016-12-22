A rocket’s spark set off conflagration: report

Local official says vendors had been occupying buffer zone designed for safety

There has been no official announcement yet regarding the cause of Tuesday’s tragic explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market in Tultepec, State of México, but one witness says it started when a youngster set fire to a rocket.

ADVERTISEMENT

A single spark did the rest, according to a report today by the newspaper El Debate, igniting the fireworks in one of the 280 stores located within Mexico’s largest fireworks market, and supposedly the safest in Latin America.

The chain-reaction explosions that followed continued for 20 minutes, witnesses said, killing 35 and injuring as many as 50. There were reports earlier today that a dozen people were missing.

And the market itself was completely destroyed.

The head of the State of México Pyrotechnics Institute, an agency that monitors the production and sale of fireworks, said eight days before the blast that the market enjoyed high safety standards for the spacing between stores, designed to prevent the type of chain reaction that happened on Tuesday.

There might well have been adequate spacing by design but according to a municipal official there wasn’t in practice.

The director of Tultepec’s pyrotechnics promotion office has admitted that days before the blast vendors had begun occupying the 12-meter spaces between stores.

Juventino Luna Rodríguez said the vendors had been moved out of those spaces but did not doubt that they had insisted on moving back so as to maximize their sales during the busy Christmas season, and put out an excessive volume of stock.

The problem, he said, was ongoing, particularly at this time of year.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Debate (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy