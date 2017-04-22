Abortion boat makes first visit to Mexico

Free abortions are being provided to Mexican women this week — but not in Mexico.

A boat operated by the Dutch organization Women on Waves docked Wednesday in Ixtapa, Guerrero, marking the first visit by the pro-choice group to Mexico.

The following day the vessel Aurora set sail with two Mexican women aboard for international waters where its medical crew carried out two abortions.

Established in 1999, Women on Waves provides non-surgical abortion services to women up to nine weeks pregnant who live in countries where abortion is illegal or restricted.

Aboard the ship, which contains a specially constructed mobile clinic, women are under the care of a gynecologist and a counselor, who carry out procedures in accordance with World Health Organization standards, said the director of the Information Group on Reproductive Choice (Grupo de Información en Reproducción Elegida, or GIRE).

It was GIRE and 40 other non-governmental organizations that advocate for women’s rights that requested the services of Aurora and Women on Waves, explained Regina Tamés Noriega.

Termination of pregnancy for any reason has been legal in Mexico City for 10 years but in the rest of the country abortion is only allowed in cases of rape, and only in 14 states it is permitted for health reasons.

“Next Monday is the 10th anniversary of legal termination of pregnancy in Mexico City, but there are still many unresolved issues in the rest of the country,” Tamés told the newspaper Reforma.

She said those issues include the homologation of that legislation in Mexico’s 31 states, ending the criminalization of women who choose an abortion and effective access to abortion for all rape victims, regardless of their age.

“We’ve documented that authorities are still putting up obstacles. We can’t have women that want to terminate their pregnancy treated the same way, and prosecuted in the same manner, as criminals,” said Tamés.

The director of another advocacy group, the María Abortion Fund for Social Justice (Fondo de Aborto para la Justicia Social María), explained that the port of Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo was chosen for the arrival of the Aurora because Guerrero is one of the most restrictive states in terms of abortion.

Oriana López Uribe said the pro-choice groups wish to highlight the fact that between 700,000 and one million abortions are carried out in Mexico every year, and that the safety of those procedures should be guaranteed by law.

The Women on Waves vessel will remain in Ixtapa until Sunday. The organization said on its website that more than 35 woman had called its hotline to seek help after it held a press conference yesterday in Ixtapa.

