Accord: no bad booze in tourist zones

Tourist service providers including restaurateurs, hoteliers and night club owners in Guerrero have signed an agreement with the three levels of government to prevent the sale of adulterated alcoholic drinks.

An estimated 40% of all alcoholic beverages sold nationally are adulterated, according to the consumer protection agency, Profeco, which represented the federal government for the signing of the agreement.

Adulterated booze is generally described as illegally distilled alcoholic beverages that contain methanol or other potentially dangerous chemicals.

Profeco head Rafael Ochoa Morales said his office is working towards preventing the sale of such products, which can put people’s lives in danger.

The agreement will help by strengthening verification and monitoring procedures to detect tainted bottled beverages.

The tourist destinations of Acapulco, Zihuatanejo and Taxco are the chief focus of the accord, whose intent is to protect the health and safety of consumers, said an official statement announcing it.

The governor of Guerrero said the sale of bad booze was becoming more frequent and must be eradicated.

Tainted drinks made international news last month after an investigation found nearly a dozen visitors to Mexico had become severely ill after just a drink or two at Mexican tourist destinations, mainly in Quintana Roo. One victim died.

The report was followed by a warning from the U.S. State Department about tainted or substandard alcohol.

