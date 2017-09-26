Adobe defended by architecture experts

Difficult for any building to withstand a 7.1 earthquake, says one

Thousands of buildings were damaged or collapsed in the two large earthquakes that have struck Mexico this month, including many made with the traditional construction material adobe. But two architecture experts have come to the defense of its use.

Towns with a high proportion of adobe or mud brick homes like Juchitán in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region of Oaxaca and Jojutla in Morelos were hit particularly hard by the September 7 and September 19 earthquakes.

Houses fell like dominoes in Juchitán during the first quake with some 7,000 homes suffering severe structural damage in the municipality while much of Jojutla was flattened by last week’s temblor that devastated parts of central Mexico and claimed hundreds of lives.

But a professor at the University of Monterrey who is an expert in earth structures says that the strength of last week’s earthquake tested all buildings, no matter what they were made of.

“It’s difficult for a building, whether of adobe or concrete, to withstand a 7.1-magnitude earthquake like Tuesday’s,” Benjamín Valdez Fernández said.

Adobe and other sun-dried mud bricks have been used in construction around the world for thousands of years and are especially prevalent in homes in rural Mexico because they allow houses to be built much more inexpensively than by using more modern materials.

“They are millennial construction systems,” Valdes said.

“If the problem were adobe, half of the Middle East would have fallen. We have countries like Yemen or Morocco where there are enormous compacted earth constructions and they survive.”

Another Monterrey based architecture expert who specializes in the restoration of heritage sites and monuments also defended the use of adobe, saying that it can stand the test of time provided the structures are properly cared for.

“In all of Mexico, we have examples of adobe buildings including here in the northeast. And with adequate maintenance, they’re still standing,” Selene Velázquez said.

However, she also said the kind of additional materials used for the initial construction was important to ensure that they remained sturdy.

“It’s said that earth structure architecture doesn’t last or that it’s not good. Of course, it’s good but it must be grouted with lime sand mortar to protect it. If it’s covered with concrete or vinyl paint there is a problem because it retains moisture.”

However, given that so many homes made of adobe crumbled, the selection of materials for rebuilding efforts will no doubt be carefully considered.

Structures built with modern materials were also damaged in both quakes, including more than 50 buildings in Mexico City that collapsed last week but other factors make architecture in the capital more susceptible to seismic activity.

They include the fact that much of the city was built on the site of a former lake bed where soil density is low while many of the structures that collapsed last week were built before the introduction of stricter building codes in the aftermath of the 1985 earthquake.

Source: Milenio (sp)