Aeroméxico plans new connections in fall

New flights to five Mexican destinations from four US cities

The Aeroméxico-Delta Air Lines joint venture will bring new Aeroméxico flights to five Mexican destinations starting next fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily service between León, Guanajuato, and Los Angeles will begin October 1 while service on the other four routes will begin November 1.

Those four will connect Atlanta with Mérida, Yucatán, and Querétaro and Mexico City with Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon.

The Atlanta-Mérida and Mexico City-Portland routes are still subject to government approval.

Aeroméxico will operate Boeing 737-800s on the Mexico City routes and Embraer 190s on the others.

Source: FlightGlobal (en)