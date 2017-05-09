After a calm, 5 dead in Reynosa confrontation

Schools reopened yesterday after a wave of violence that killed at least 30

Another contingent of Federal Police was sent to Reynosa, Tamaulipas, yesterday, but violence flared once again today, leaving another five people dead.

A state police officer and a bystander are dead along with three presumed gang members who engaged police in a confrontation this morning on the Monterrey highway near the maternity hospital.

Police were patrolling the highway when three men traveling in a sport utility vehicle began firing.

The three attackers died at the scene. Three police were wounded; one of them died later in hospital. The innocent bystander was at a taco stand when he was struck and killed by a stray bullet.

The municipality issued an orange alert in response to the clash, while citizens on social media reported hearing gunfire.

Battles between cells of the Gulf Cartel have killed at least 30 people since last Tuesday, terrifying citizens and closing schools and businesses in the border city.

Schools reopened yesterday after the situation had calmed, and more than 120,000 students returned to classes.

Also yesterday, the state government launched an operation to seize illegal, or pirate, taxis. Governor Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca announced the crackdown more than a week ago, estimating that some 1,500 such taxis circulate in Reynosa and are used to finance criminal organizations.

The governor said illegal casinos do the same, and they too are to be targeted.

