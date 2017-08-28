Migrants' tunnel near Otay Mesa crossing. Migrants' tunnel near San Diego.
News

Agents find migrants near border tunnel

The Chinese and Mexican citizens were located near the Otay Mesa crossing

Mexico News Daily | Monday, August 28, 2017

Undocumented Chinese and Mexican migrants discovered by United States authorities near San Diego, California, early Saturday crossed the border from Mexico through a tunnel near the Otay Mesa border crossing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30 men and women were found a few minutes after 1:00am by border patrol agents, U.S. authorities said in a prepared statement.

Twenty-three of the migrants, 21 men and two women, were Chinese citizens, while the other four men and three women were Mexican. All are being held in U.S. custody.

After inspecting the area where the group was found, agents discovered a hole in the ground with a ladder inside, revealing the method the migrants had used to enter the country.

Such tunnels on the border are nothing new, said the statement, but they are usually used by criminal organizations to smuggle drugs.

“As this case shows, tunnels are also being used to facilitate human trafficking.”

The border patrol believe the tunnel could be an extension of an incomplete one found earlier and seized by Mexican authorities.

Source: Reforma (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

  • Help is on the way…

    Bienvenidos a los Estados Unidos un país de prejuicios y racistas! ¡Llegado uno viene todos! Nuestro país está manged por un presidente que está tratando de hacer de América blanca de nuevo. No va a suceder, las minorías gobernarán pronto. Él está tan lleno de ella, pero de nuevo están arrancando a los contribuyentes por todo tipo de dinero y contratos. Ellos están usando a su ventaja y las personas que votaron por él son tan estúpidos, porque no tienen nada que ganar compran miseria y sufrimiento. Además, aumentará sus niveles de estrés y por lo que será llegado muy enfermo / enfermo y tienen que utilizar los médicos y servicios médicos que es bueno para los médicos y enfermeras en la industria médica! Todo funciona para la clase media y baja … ¡no! Te estaba engañando.

    • jdwfinger

      ¿Por qué vienen? ¿Por qué no puede el gobierno mexicano cuidar de su gente? ¿Es porque no hay gente honesta en México? TODOS los mexicanos roban y aceptan sobornos. Es un modo de vida aceptar la corrupción en México.
      La gente en los EEUU cuida mejor de sus perros que el gobierno de México cuida de su gente.

RELATED STORIES
RECENT STORIES
FreeCurrencyRates.com

THE MND POLL

What do you think?

THE STORY: Internet service back after 3-hour outage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT