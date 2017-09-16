Aid efforts intensified for earthquake victims

Humanitarian aid efforts have been intensified for victims of the September 7 earthquake in Oaxaca and Chiapas, the newspaper El Universal reported this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretariat of Social Development (Sedesol) said yesterday it has distributed a special shipment of 1,500 tonnes of food supplies to 405 community kitchens in Chiapas through its social support program Liconsa. The shipment has been used to serve over 100,000 meals since the 8.2-magnitude temblor struck.

The Secretariat of Labor (STPS) announced a temporary employment program in Chiapas for the reconstruction of houses, schools, hospitals, markets, parks and churches, while the Health Secretariat has strengthened actions to prevent the spread of epidemics in the areas hit the worst by the quake.

It has deployed teams of workers from the National Center for Disease Prevention and Control Programs (Cenaprece), the Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risk (Cofepris) and state health services.

The state of Hidalgo deployed its Atlantes of Health team — 17 physicians and 10 medical technicians — from the Pachuca General Hospital to Juchitán while teams of medical specialists from Mexico City have visited more than 1,400 homes to provide medical attention to victims of the quake in the same city.

The Red Cross reported that so far it has distributed 343 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food, personal hygiene products and household goods, to 85,750 people in the states of Oaxaca and Chiapas, through with an airlift set up by the secretariats of Navy and Army.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Autonomous University of México is also collaborating in the reconstruction efforts, deploying a team of students and professors from its architecture and engineering schools to the Oaxaca cities of Juchitán and Ixtaltepec.

Musicians have also got on board the aid effort. Concerts are being held in various cities this weekend, including one at the Guelaguetza theater tomorrow in Oaxaca city that will feature Lila Downs, Susana Harp, Eugenia León, Aída Cuevas, Alejandra Robles and many other performers.

Source: El Universal (sp)