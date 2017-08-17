Airport running late, over budget: deputy

Mexico City’s new airport is adhering to the standards of most big infrastructure projects: it is behind schedule and over budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

A federal deputy who presides over the legislative commission that is monitoring the project says the airport might not open until three years after the target date of October 2020.

Rafael Hernández Soriano said the information came from Adriana de Almeida Lobo, director of World Resources Institute Mexico and an advisor to the firm in charge of construction, Mexico City Airport Group (GACM).

“It’s first-hand information she has because she works with GACM,” said Hernández.

A timetable delivered by the firm to the Chamber of Deputies indicated that the outfitting of the construction site would be concluded in the three first months of this year, but the newspaper Reforma reports that the work remains unfinished.

Deputy Hernández also noted that the cost of the project has increased from 169 billion pesos to 186 billion.

“Costs are increasing not only due to [a rise in the price of] supplies,” he said, “but also due to the peso-U.S. dollar exchange rate and the credits acquired by GACM.”

Hernández said the firm reports the airport is currently 35% complete.

“Preliminary works are 100% finished, executive projects are at 90% completion, runways 2 and 3 at 45% and will be finished in 2018, while excavation and foundation work for runway 6 is starting,” said the legislator.

Completion of the airport, which will be one of the world’s largest, has already been delayed once. It was initially scheduled for completion by next year but the last official announcement made by the federal government gave 2020 as a partial completion date.

Source: Reforma (sp)