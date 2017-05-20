Alaska announces new Mexico City flights

Alaska Airlines has received United States Department of Transport approval for new daily round-trip service to Mexico City from three cities in California.

Flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco are expected to begin August 8 while on November 6 service will begin from San Diego and a second Los Angeles flight will be added.

The flights await approval by Mexican authorities but the airline expects that to come soon and reservations are now being taken. The airline will use Boeing 737 and Embraer E175 aircraft for the routes.

Those routes were described as propitious for California tourism leaders today in a report by the San Diego Union-Tribune as an extra effort is being made to woo Mexican travelers in the face of strained relations between Mexico and the U.S. since President Donald Trump took office.

A delegation of California tourism representatives will travel to Mexico City next week to promote the state.

Alaska obtained new slots at the Mexico City airport as a result of the Aeroméxico-Delta Air Lines joint venture, which was approved on condition that they surrender slots.

