All-women police unit formed in Guerrero

Its role will be addressing violence against women and children

A 100-strong, all-female state police unit in Guerrero will focus its efforts on fighting violence against women and children.

The state government created the Gender Police Unit (Unidad Policial de Género) to concentrate on those municipalities where a gender violence alert has been issued, explained Governor Héctor Astudillo Flores.

Equipped with 10 patrol cars, the unit will be stationed in Acapulco, Ayutla, Chilpancingo, Coyuca de Catalán, Iguala, José Azueta, Ometepec and Tlapa de Comonfort.

The new program is backed by the federal government, the United Nations and several other agencies and non-governmental organizations, all of which have been working toward “the respect, support and aid of women,” said the governor.

A ceremony announcing the Gender Police Unit was attended by Javier Hernández Muñoz of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), who remarked that the state government is working toward guaranteeing comprehensive attention to the victims of gender violence.

Although the new police unit can be seen as an advance, Enrique Solano López said 100 officers are not enough. The representative of the association Men and Women for Equality said dividing the force among eight municipalities means 12 officers in each.

In a place like Acapulco, he said, that won’t be enough.

Solano saw it as a first step on a long road, noting that the state hasn’t enough police at either the state or municipal level.

Source: El Universal (sp)