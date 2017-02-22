AMLO to challenge US over human rights

The outspoken leader of the leftist party called Morena will visit the United Nations and the Inter-American Human Rights Commission to demand intervention by the international community against the United States’ immigration policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, commonly referred to as AMLO, compared the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump with those of Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler on Monday when he addressed a crowd of 600 Mexicans living in Chicago.

Trump, he said, has launched a demagogic and neo-fascist policy against Mexico similar to Hitler’s policies against Jews.

The former Mexico City mayor, who has unsuccessfully run twice for president, said he will file a complaint March 14 in New York over the violation of the civil liberties of Mexicans before the United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights.

The following day he intends to travel to Washington, D.C., to file another complaint with the Inter-American Human Rights Commission.

López Obrador said the purpose of Trump’s campaign against immigrants is more political than economic, being designed to keep himself in power. But in the month since he took office “the neo-fascist policy of blaming foreigners for Americans’ misfortunes has been a resounding failure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran Mexican politician plans to run for president again in 2018. A poll conducted last month found his party was the favorite among voters with 27% saying they would vote for Morena. The National Action Party was in second place with 24%.

López Obrador’s own popularity doubled from 5% to 10% in the poll, while that of President Enrique Peña Nieto plummeted to 12%.

Source: El Universal (sp)