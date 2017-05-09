Annual beer output 1.9 billion bottles

Grupo Modelo opens it new plant in Yucatán, its eighth in Mexico

Beer maker Grupo Modelo officially opened its eighth plant yesterday in Mexico where it will produce 7 million hectoliters of beer annually.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brewery, located in Hunucmá, Yucatán, was initially intended to have a capacity of 5 million hectoliters, but that plan was changed earlier this year to bump that output with an expansion to the plant, said Mauricio Leyva of parent company AB InBev and manager of Grupo Modelo.

The 7-million-hectoliter capacity translates into 1.9 billion bottles of beer.

He also told the opening ceremony, attended by President Enrique Peña Nieto, that the facility had been completed in a record 12 months, observing that normally a plant of that size would require three years to complete.

The company invested 8.5 billion pesos in the project, which includes an adjacent factory to manufacture aluminum cans.

The investment created 3,500 jobs initially; another 600 have been added this year.

The one-million-square-meter plant will produce the brands León, Montejo, Victoria, León Negra and Corona Extra, among others.

Source: El Economista (sp)