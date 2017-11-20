Another bloody week in Baja California Sur

There were 35 homicides, mainly in Los Cabos and La Paz

The violence continues in the state of Baja California Sur: 35 people were killed during the last week, most in La Paz and Los Cabos.

Yesterday morning the bullet-riddled body of a security official was found in a vehicle in the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood in Los Cabos after residents reported hearing gunfire.

Fernando Rojas was a 24-year veteran of the local ministerial police and most recently assigned to the C4 (integrated command, control, communications and computer) security force.

He was one of seven murder victims yesterday: five were killed in a gun battle last night in the El Zacatal neighborhood of San José del Cabo, and another was gunned down two hours earlier near the city’s Telmex office.

On Tuesday, state boxing medalist Ángel Nery found himself in the midst of a gunfight, also in El Zacatal, and died in the crossfire.

Two days later a dismembered corpse was located near a preparatory school in the Las Garzas neighborhood. The day before residents had reported that a man had been kidnapped in the vicinity of the Attorney General’s headquarters.

Thursday closed with a total of six homicides.

The following day there were four more while on Saturday seven individuals were executed.

Fifteen of the week’s homicides were committed in La Paz, 19 in Los Cabos and one in the northern municipality of Mulegé.

Interior Secretary Álvaro de la Peña Angulo acknowledged in a public statement that violence has indeed spiked in Baja California Sur, quoting data from the state Attorney General’s office that indicated that between May and November there were 376 homicides, 123 of which took place in October alone.

De la Peña said 76 firearms, 110 magazines, 1,954 cartridges and two fragmentation grenades have been seized by C4 since May, along with 94,000 hits of marijuana, 37,809 of crystal methamphetamine and 822 packages of cocaine, the equivalent of more than 20 million hits.

